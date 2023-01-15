From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has called on government at all levels to pay more attention to welfare of ex-servicemen, saying the Armed Forces have sacrificed for the unity of the country.

Speaking at the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at Millennium Park Cenotaph, Calabar on Sunday, Ayade said today’s celebration brings to mind the pains, agony and melancholy of our fallen heroes

He said: “As we gather today to honour them, may it also be a great opportunity for us to sit back and reflect on the pains of those who are alive. Some of these soldiers who fought so hard for the country are still alive, and retired but have challenges of livelihood.

“Therefore, an opportunity like this beckons on government at all levels to reflect on the sacrifices these our sons and daughters have made for our country.”

Paying glowing tribute to the fallen heroes, the Governor said “the oneness of Nigeria today would not have been possible but for the great heroes.

“As we genuflect and bow in their honour, may we also reflect on those who worked with us and those who served with us as the primary purpose of government is the people”.

The event was attended by top government functionaries including the Deputy Governor, Profr. Evara Esu, service commanders and traditional rulers who also laid wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldier