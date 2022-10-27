From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has presented the states 2023 budget estimates to the state house of assembly.

The budget figure is 330 billion and is nick-named budget of Quantum Infinitum.

The breakdown shows that N130 billion is set aside for recurrent expenditure which is about 39% of the extimtes while N200 billion naira which is about 61% is set aside for capital expenditure.

Ayade said N7.5 billion will be set aside to pay 500,000 residents in the state stipends ranging from five to ten thousand naira monthly.

Similarly, N38.2 billion naira will go to medical services, which is centered on the Ayadecare project.

Also, N18.2 billion will go to the aviation sector to enable the state complete the Obudu Cargo Airport, adding that N7.2 billion will be used to provide solar electricity in Calabar including provision of solar energy system, farm, generators to solve the power challenge in Calabar.

According to him, N5 billion has been set aside for security next year, explaining that the money will be used to purchase vehicles to support security agencies and also deal with the rising cases of economic sabotage in the state.