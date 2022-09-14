From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Prof Ben Ayade has clamped down on some civil servants attached to the Governor’s Office in Calabar for lateness to work.

The civil servants who number about a hundred were locked out and prevented from entering their offices on Wednesday morning.

The decision to discipline the affected workers follows the arrival of the governor to the office quite early without seeing most workers on their duty posts.

Ayade, who returned to the state after a long foreign trip, had something ago also locked the workers out, complaining about their attitude to work.

However, on resumption of work on Wednesday morning and discovering that civil servants were notin their duty posts, he wielded the big stick and locked the main gate to Governor’s office.

Speaking on the development, the Head of Service, Timothy Akwaji, said the decision to discipline the workers is a result of lateness.

He said: “His team arrived at the governor’s office yesterday and took note of workers that were not on duty.

“Today, the team came back and some workers still came late to work despite the presence of his team yesterday and hence the decision to shut them out”, he said.

He explained that administrative measures will be taken against the late coming workers.