From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has vowed to deal ruthlessly with anyone of group planning procession or gathering under any guise on June 12 which is designated as Democracy Day.

Ayade in a statement signed by Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor, Me Christain Ita, said the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on violators of the ban on procession, adding that government would not allow anyone or group breach the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Rhe statement read in part: “The Cross River state government wishes to remind the general public that the ban on public procession and gathering in the state is still very much in force.

“Due to the prevailing security situation in the country, government will not permit any procession or gathering under any guise on June 12 which is designated as Democracy Day

“Government urges any one or group of persons wishing to mark the June 12 Democracy Day to do so quietly within the confines of their homes.

“Parents are hereby advised to keep a firm grip on their kids and wards to prevent them from falling prey to agents of destabilisation as the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on violators of the ban on procession.

“As a responsible and people-oriented government, the Cross River state government under Professor Ayade wishes to assure all citizens that it will continue to protect lives and properties in the state,” it stated.