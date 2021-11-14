From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has warned ex-agitators against any plan to sell off their start-up packs presented to them through the ECOWAS-EU small arms project.

The ECOWAS-EU Small Arms and Light Weapons Action is aimed at preventing further proliferation of illicit trafficking and flow of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria.

The project is carried out in five other states across the country including Other benefitting states Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

In Cross River about 150 ex-agitators have been trained in various skills ranging from barbing, hair dressing, welding and ICT and each of them are ro be empowered with start-up packs.

Speaking at the presention ceremony of the first batch of beneficiaries of the items held at the State Police Command Headquarters, Diamond Hill, Calabar at the weekend, Governor Ben Ayade said the handing over of the start-up packs to the the first 50 ex-agutators mark the beginning of another journey into meaningful livelihood.

The governor, who was represented by the deputy, Prof Ivara Esu, appealed to them to use the opportunity to change their future and end poverty in their life.

He said: “Please do not sell these items because ot is given to you to enable fend for yourself and re-integrate into the society. It would be too bad that you are given a strt-up packs worth, for instance about N500, 000, and you go and sell it off for just N100, 000. Such would make nonsense of the government rehabilitation programme.

“Use this wisely to promote your own business and to free yourself and family from poverty.

“This is the practical aspect of permanently saying goodbye to poverty and let this also be a source of final integration of yourself to the society”, he said.

He also appealed to the EU/ECOWAS not to let people wait for too long and begin to forget their training before getting their packs.

He assured those who are yet o receive their to be patient as plans are still on to ensure everybody who have been trained are are taken care off in the next batch.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr.Joel Bisina, Executive Director, LITE-Africa on behalf of ECOWAS-EU, said the presentation of packs is another important day in the implementation of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms and Light Weapons Action.

Bisina, represented by Tolu Oyero, said the action is aimed at preventing further proliferation of illicit trafficking and flow of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria.

He added that those benefitting today are persons trained in barbing, fashion/design, ICT, graphic design and many more.

He commended the government’s of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states for creating the enabling environment for the implementation of the action.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Norman Chika, commended the EU-ECOWAS, state government as well as LITE – Africa for for their interest in ex-agitators in Cross River and making the presentation of the packs a reality.

He said:”I promise to make good use of the items to improve his life, expand his business and also create more employment.”

On Monday, October 25, 2021, ex-agitators had barricade the governronor’s office in Calabar protesting against non-payment of their allowances and non-release of start-up packs promised them after they had undergone series of training in various skills.

