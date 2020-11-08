Judex Okoro, Calabar

Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area, Hon. Iyadim Amboni Iyadim, has called on federal government to probe all

resources released to support the people of Bakassi as there are no tangible ptojects to ameliorate returnees’ plight.

Iyadim, who made the call shortly after undertaking an assessment tour of the vandalised facilities across the council recently, lamented the ill treatments the people of Bakassi have passed through since the Peninsula was ceded to Cameroon in 2002.

He regretted that absence of federal government in Bakassi, noting that as a returnee, refugee and sitting chairman of the council he has no place to stay, an indication of total abandonment even when they have sacrificed for the nation.

The council boss said: “It is true that the federal government has been releasing resources to support our course but we don’t know where those monies were channel to.

“But we are not satisfied by the way resources meant to develop the area have been expended. So, let me use this opportunity to call on the federal to probe these resources because up till now we cannot see any tangible presence of federal government here in Bakassi.

“As a returnee, refugee and sitting chairman of the council and I don’t have a place of my own, it is so unfortunate I must say.”

On the #endSARS protest, Iyadim disclosed that all the facilities have been completely vandalised; the electricity and water were have all been demolished from house to house just as they protesters looted all the pieces of furniture in the council.

He listed other things vandalised and destroyed to include fully furnished 52 unit housing project and all amenities recently commissioned by Governor Ayade to ease accommodation problem of Bakassi returns, the council secretariat that was upgraded to a smart office, all health facilities in the area, the only standard secondary school with well equipped computer, physics and Biology laborites and a divisional Police Office in Bakassi.

He lamented that with the destruction, the Bakassi people would have to start again from the scratch even as residents of the estate have all fled and they don’t know where they are, praying they all return alive.

He commended Governor Ben Ayade for his passion and fatherly love for the people of Bakassi in the face of dwindling resources by delivering a world class model of housing estate to the people.

He, however, regretted that the newly-consteucted estate was completely vandalised and reduced to rubbles in the name of #endSARS protest.

On plans to rebuild the damaged institutions as well as compensation to private property owners, he called on the federal government as well as the International community to come to the aid of the council, which he noted is susceptible to attack.