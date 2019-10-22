Bangladesh and the Cross River State Government have indicated interest to partner on the production of garments.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shameem Ahsan made this known during a call on Governor Ben Ayade in Calabar

Bangladesh is the second most largest producer and exporter of garments in the world, after China.

Ayade who described 7.8 percent economic growth recorded by the Asian country last year as as dramatic, averred that the country “will be a very good example for Nigeria to follow and to learn from,” adding that, “we want to see how a small country of that nature will be doing 22,000 megawatts of power when Nigeria is still struggling with 7,000. So, we are excited that we are coming to learn, to partner and create a higher synergy between the two countries.”

The governor who got an invitation to visit Bangladesh, said the country which though shares similar challenges of development with Africa, it has been tremendous progress in that regard.

He said Africa must therefore, not only do business with them but tap into their great potentials.

“From the little I watch on CNN, Bangladesh is like one of the villages in Ajegunle, Nigeria. The picture and contents of Bangladesh will change entirely with my visit,” Ayade intimated. The governor who applauded the High Commissioner for not sitting in the embassy while allowing his tenure run to waste, also described him as “a practical ambassador who is going round the country seeking to attract businesses and opportunities,” assuring that vistas of opportunities will be opened for the country to partner with the state in other sectors.”

Speaking earlier, Shameem Ahsan said both Bangladesh and Cross River will benefit through the sharing of “our best practices approach on the garment factory, even as Bangladesh will offer lots of things including technical expertise and managerial skills.”

Impressed with the facilities on ground at the Cross River garments factory, the High Commissioner remarked that, “it is a huge production unit with sophisticated facilities which will tremendously impact on the people and economy of the state and Nigeria at large.”