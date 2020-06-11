Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade has unveiled personal protective equipment (PPE) produced by the state-owned garment factory.

He said the protective gears, which include face shields and PPE overalls, will be deployed to schools free of charge for the use of students as the state government commences trial resumption of public schools.

Ayade said medical personnel in the state will also be given PPE for free.

The governor used the occasion to appeal for the Federal Government for patronage.

He said production of the protective gear was part of his administration’s effort to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19.

“I think the Federal Government will be excited to encourage the resumption of schools because, obviously, the coronavirus has come to stay with us and the reality is that countries that have attempted to resume schools have had to contend with the increase prevalence of the virus but how long can we wait as a country?

“Perhaps, we have to adopt a new lifestyle that will integrate coronavirus as part of our lifestyle. And for Cross River State, we have a strong commitment that our children cannot continue to stay at home, the more they stay, the more the moral decadence, the more indiscipline, the more they become lazy of getting back to school and getting started because for every stage in life, there is time where you have to be in class and once the children miss that delicate phase, it becomes very difficult.

“I think it is wise for the kids to go back to school and I have seen this happen in China where kids are back to schools with their nose masks and shields.

“You wear your nose mask and you wear your face shield when you get to school, you drop the mask and wear only your shield to allow for more ventilation and more breathing.

“We believe it is time for the Federal Government to also show love and support Cross River State,” he said.