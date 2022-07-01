From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Business activities has once again pocked up at Calabar Port as190 feet long general cargo carrying 204 trucks has berthed at the Port.

The cargo, MV Value Tyler set sail from Singapore and arrived Calabar Port at about 19:00 hours on Thursday evening.

The Cargo which is the largest ship to berth at the Calabar Port in recent years has about 204 trucks and at least 22 cubic meters of general cargo especially pipes.

Deacribing its arrival as a ground-breaking feat at a samll ceremony to receive the vessel ay the Port, the Port Manager, Olumati Festus, said the berth of MV Value Tyler has debunked the rumour that the port is dead.

Festus said MV Value Tyler’s arrival in Calabar Port is a breakthrough and underscores the viability of the port.

He attributed the success recorded thus far to the support given to it by the Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko.

He said, “The significance of the berthing of this vessel is to tell the world that the Calabar Port is not dead but active.

“Also that the rumour making the rounds that nothing is happening in Calabar Port is completely fake .

“The length of this vessel is 190 feet which has never happened in recent time in Calabar Port. The cargo on board is 204 trucks, 22 cubic meters of general cargo especially pipes.

“I was sent to Calabar by the Managing Director (Bello Koko) to revive the port and source for customers. In the managing director’s wisdom, he has graciously given us equipment, materials, everything to go and work.

“He has also given us a pilot cutter which will be commissioned tomorrow and we are very happy with him”, he said.

He added that the implication of the berthing of MV Value Tyler in the Port is that the vessel will generate revenue to indigenes and create employment.”

He said the concessionaire ECO Marine is doing a lot to bring shipping lines to the terminal and the Port has started receiving vessels on a monthly basis.

On his part, Engr. Edward Akpan, the general manager of ECM Terminals thanked the NPA management for their support to ensure the Calabar Port thrives.

He said the general cargo vessel is meant for one of its clients who see the Calabar Port as its preferred terminal based on service delivery.

He said they have a crop of professionals handling the terminal as well as it’s operations, emphasising that the “Calabar Port is working as against the fake news that it is not viable.

“With the support of the NPA in every angle, we will make the Calabar Port the home for anyone that wants to come”, he said.