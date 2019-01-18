Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has endorsed Governor Ben Ayade for second term in office.

The association, which endorsed Ayade during an interface session with the governor, at Cultural Centre complex, Calabar, yesterday, commended him for his numerous contributions to the growth of Christianity in the state. The body also commended Ayade for repositioning the pilgrim’s board that was, hitherto, dead.

Carrying out the endorsement processes, Arch Bishop Archibong Archibong, the immediate past CAN chairman and the President of Intercessors Bible Mission International (IBMI), asked the congregation if they should go ahead and endorse the governor for the second term, in view of his good works and assistance to churches across board, and they unanimously shouted “Ayade-carry-go.”

Following the yes-vote, Archibong said: “For the sake of continuity, the CAN has adopted Ayade; the earth has spoken and concluded it. We will work with you as a church and we want you to carry us along.”

Earlier, before the endorsement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Rev. Fr. Bob Etta, commended Ayade for looking in the direction of the church and its leaders, through appointment of 23 religious leaders as special adviser, senior special assistants and special assistants on religious matters across the 18 local government areas of the state. Etta said the church sets the direction for the society, and the most dangerous person to overcome is the local pastor in the village, who can change the destiny of the people through the pulpit.

He said it was based on the above that the religious leaders, through their little savings during services raised N1.2 million as part of their contribution towards governor Ayade’s second term campaign fund.

In his response, Ayade said: “This endorsement by men and women of God is dear to me. For CAN to endorse a governor is the greatest and highest endorsement of my administration after three years. Now that you have endorsed, it is left for all of you to go out on that day and cast your vote for me, because, I don’t need to campaign any longer once you have these calibre of men around you.”