Cross River State Government, yesterday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) for the supply of multi-billion naira rice seeds to farmers in Nigeria.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Okon Owuna, signed for the state while CBN representative, Tony Ifechukwu, signed on behalf of the apex bank.

RIFAN National President, Aminu Goronyo, signed on behalf of the association.

The event took place at the executive chamber of the governor’s office, Calabar.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ben Ayade reiterated his commitment to end unemployment in the state through agro-industrialisation policy of his administration.

The governor disclosed his administration is to produce about 160,000 rice farmers with government assisting them with all farm inputs, including clearing the forest, preparing the land, levelling the land and providing the seedlings.