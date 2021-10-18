There were shouts of joy, dancing, and jubilation as young students took procession into the new Cross River State College of Nursing and Midwifery Science Itigidi ABI LGA. In the words of a matriculant “ It feels like a dream, that I will graduate with a degree from this institution & go for NYSC, God bless super Governor and visionary Health Commissioner.”

Following hard work, Governor of Cross River State Sen Ben Ayade working through the Commissioner for Health in collaboration with the Legislative arm were able to gain Accreditation For the first College of Nursing Sciences in South-South Zone of Nigeria meaning graduates will now be awarded a degree and are eligible for NYSC, an unprecedented height the Health Sector has recorded amongst others mind-blowing achievements in the last 12 months. The College held her first Matriculation and Capping exercise.

The event that had the wife of the Governor Dr. Linda Ayade as the Special Guest of Honor also had the Speaker of the CRSHA Rt. Hon. Eteng Williams as chairman of the occasion, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu as chief host, the Commissioner for Lands Prof. John Inyang, the member representing the good people of Boki 2 Constituency Hon. Hilary Bissong, the Chairman of Abi LGA and Yakurr LGA Hon. Ofem Eno, the DG of the CRSPHCDA Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, the Paramount Ruler of Abi LGA Eval Solomon Edward and other Chiefs, NANNM Chairman Comrade Josephine, Chairman Governing Council Dr. Margaret Opia, Dec Abasi Offiong, Principals of various schools, and a host of other very important dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, the Wife of the Governor Dr. Linda Ayade charged the Matriculating Students to take their academic pursuits seriously to make the State Government and their parent’s who have sacrificed so much, proud.

“I’m standing here filled with positive emotions, I am so proud to be a part of this success story. Knowing the details of what the School went through to become a College today I’ll say the team under the leadership of Dr. Betta Edu has done great. As students, you must reciprocate the efforts of the government by studying hard knowing very well that the lives of thousands will be dependent on you during practice.”

The speaker of the State House of Assembly in his speech congratulated the Governor and the leadership of the health sector under Dr. Betta Edu for the giant strides recorded so far and for achieving tremendous successes in many areas. “We faced severe battles to get to this point. At some point, accreditation was taken away from all Cross River state schools of Nursing and Midwifery for over 4 years. but today under the leadership of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade, we’ve gained it back and gone further to upgraded to a College. We’ll continue to support the growth and development of the health sector through budget appropriation, we look forward to having more Colleges as requested by the Health Commissioner.”

Dr. Betta Edu in her speech thanked the State Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade and his dear Wife for the tremendous changes that have come to the College while providing the best to ensure We achieve a college status. “The government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has fulfilled its part in giving you a College and making this environment more comfortable for learning it is now left for you to reciprocate and make us proud. “We’ve come this far due to the hard work and consistent efforts of both the executive and legislative arm of government. I strongly appreciate the efforts of Dr. Linda Ayade, Honorable Speaker Rt. Hon. Eteng Williams and Assembly Members, NBTE, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, as well as all the health team who made this dream come true. I charge you all to study hard, avoid distractions while challenging Staff to invest more in students without victimizing them. The best graduating students will be awarded half a million as part of Dr. Linda Ayade’s scholarship.”

The member Rep Boki 2, the Commissioner for Lands, and DG primary Health Care in their Goodwill messages all congratulated Students for being successful following a rigorous selection process while charging them to study hard and become world-class Nurses.

Highlights of the events include; Welcome Speech from the Provost Mrs. Ruth Ebong, Goodwill message from Dr. Margaret Opiah, Handing over of 150 Matriculating Students to the Provost and Health Commissioner, Capping & Students Declaration, presentation of Awards of Excellence to Dr. Linda Ayade, Dr. Betta Edu and Dr. Magaret Opia for their excellent support and immense contribution to the growth of the College, Matriculating Lecture by Dr. Teresa A. Osaji and other Goodwill messages from dignitaries.

