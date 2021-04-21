From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River communities of Esuk Ekpo Eyo, Ikot Nakanda, and Ifondo in Akpabuyo local governemnt area have got new transformers eleven years after the electrical installations were vandalised by hoodlums.

The electric transformers, facilitated by Sen Gershom Bassey, representing Cross River South senatorial district, have all been installed, thereby ending over a decade of darkness in the benefitting communities.

Two weeks ago, Sen Bassey has also facilitated the delivery and installation of 300KVA and 500KVA transformers at CROSPIL Housing estate along Navy Road, St Joseph Hospital, Idundun Efita, Eto Mkpe Archibong Edem, and Ikot Edem Ndarake communities in Akpabuyo as part of Phase 2 projects attracted to his constituency.