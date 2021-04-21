From Judex Okoro, Calabar
Cross River communities of Esuk Ekpo Eyo, Ikot Nakanda, and Ifondo in Akpabuyo local governemnt area have got new transformers eleven years after the electrical installations were vandalised by hoodlums.
The electric transformers, facilitated by Sen Gershom Bassey, representing Cross River South senatorial district, have all been installed, thereby ending over a decade of darkness in the benefitting communities.
Two weeks ago, Sen Bassey has also facilitated the delivery and installation of 300KVA and 500KVA transformers at CROSPIL Housing estate along Navy Road, St Joseph Hospital, Idundun Efita, Eto Mkpe Archibong Edem, and Ikot Edem Ndarake communities in Akpabuyo as part of Phase 2 projects attracted to his constituency.
Speaking during an assessment tour of the projects in the three communities of Nakanda, Ifondo and Esuk Ekpo Eyo, the Director General(DG) of Senator Gershom Bassey Campaign Organisation, Ekpo Ada, Esq, enjoined the communities to take ownership of the projects by securing them to avoid further vandalisation.
Ada said the project is part of the Senator’s campaign promises of boosting economic and social activities to the constituency.
He promised that the same gesture would be extended to other communities within the south senatorial district experiencing blackout as next batch of transformers would soon be delivered, adding that other people-oriented projects would be cited across major communities as part of dividends of democracy.
Commending the Senator for ensuring that the community enjoys basic amenities, the village head of Ifondo, Chief Asuquo Nyong Nsan, said this is the first time an elelcted officer has taken up key issues affecting his constituents and then attracted projects that ameliorate the sufferings of the electorate.
He said the transformers would really go a long way to transforming the lives of residents in the affected communities, promising that they would protect it by inaugurating a monitoring team.
Another community leader, Mr. Peter Effiong, said: “The federal lawmaker really cares about his constituency and he has shown capacity in both human and infrastructural development.
“We are very happy that our electricity supple has been restored. And that has improved our domestic and commercial activities. We urge the Senator to continue with his style of infrastructural and human capacity development as his people will never forget him for his great works.”
