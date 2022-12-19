From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River state has recorded an outbreak of cholera disease in Eniong community in Odukpani local area with no reported casualties.

This is happening three days after a similar outbreak was reported in Ekureku community in Abi Local Government Area of the state

The cholera outbreak in Ekureku had claimed 20 lives with 30 others receiving treatment at health centres.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Iwara Iwara, who confirmed this in Calabar on Monday, said the outbreak was first reported on Sunday night, adding that no casualty has been reported yet on the outbreak.

The Permanent Secretary said the government have already swung into action to curtail the spread of the disease.

According to him, “it is true that an outbreak has been reported in a remote village of Eniong in Odukpani and we are already on top of the situation.

“It was first reported last night and very early this morning, we deployed human and materials resources to the place.”