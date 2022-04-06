From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Confusion and anxiety pervaded the Abuja division of the Federal High Court following the decision of the court to suspend its judgment in a suit seeking the removal of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State from office, on account of his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has put the judgment on hold sequel to a letter by Mike Ozekhome, SAN, counsel to the governor, drawing the attention of the court to a judgment of the Enugu division of the Court of Appeal delivered in respect of the defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe to the APC.

In the said judgment in reference, the appellate court held that Governor Umahi and his deputy cannot be removed from office on account of their defection.

Although the judgment was slated for this morning for delivery, the judge ordered counsel in the suit to address him on the implications of the appellate court’s judgment on the present case.

The judge had last month adjourned judgment to April 6, in the suit filed by the PDP against the governor and his deputy over their defection from the PDP on whose platform they came into the office for the APC.

The judge a few weeks ago had, in a similar case, ordered the removal of two members of the Federal House of Representatives and 18 legislators of the Cross River State House of Assembly for dumping the PDP for the APC.