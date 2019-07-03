Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, has demanded the return of the 76 oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom State in 2012 following a ruling of the Supreme Court.

Cataloguing what he described as unconscionable injustices meted out to the state by the Federal Government, Ayade listed the ceding of Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon, the ceding of the state’s 76 oil and the non-reimbursement of what the state has spent on federal roads as some instances of unfair treatment of the state.

The governor made his feelings known during a courtesy call on him by the commander of the joint military task force, Operation Delta Safe (ODS), Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade.

He said the ceding of the oil-rich peninsula was illegal and therefore, the loss of oil wells was an act of gross injustice.

“Even the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement that emphasised clearly that Cross River must continue to enjoy stabilisation support in perpetuity for the loss of oil well has since been stopped. We are tired and so we want our oil wells back,” he declared.

Meanwhile, barely 12 years after the ceding, Bakassi natives have staged a protest at the House of Assembly Complex, Calabar, demanding the return of the 76 oil wells, saying Nigeria would never know peace until justice is done.

Speaking on why they need it now, leader of the Bakassi youths, Kingsley Asuquo, said they have been suffering following the ceding of the oil wells and have been rendered homeless in the country.

Asuquo, from Akpankaya ward, said: “We are protesting because we, Bakassi the people, have been neglected over the years. What belongs to us has been taken away from us, talking about the 76 oil wells.

“We have been rendered refugees in our country and the economic benefits of the youths have not been given to us and our rights. So, we want government to revisit the 76 oil wells and the marine boundary of Cross River and Akwa Ibom.”

He claimed nothing has been done for the people of Bakassi, particularly the youths and the women, since the loss of oil wells to Akwa Ibom.

Asuquo added that the people have been moved from Abana, the headquarters of Bakassi to Akpabuyo and now to Ikang.