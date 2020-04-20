Judex Okoro, Calabar

Commissioner for Health and Chairman of Cross River COVID-19 Response Team, Beta Edu, has disclosed 1,000 health surveillance workers have been recruited for community testing across the state.

Speaking during a weekly media briefing in Calabar, yesterday, Beta said it is imperative to hire more hands to be able to handle COVID-19 response and thereafter deploy them to secondary health sector.

She said: “We are going to embark on an active case search rather than waiting for the case. We are going to move in 1,000 health surveillance workers to move from community, doing random sampling.

“But we are happy to say the state is still free as at yesterday. We sent in two samples and it came out negative. Besides, there are criteria for testing and we have even gone beyond that into community testing.

“We are in dire need of support from the Federal Government because of our peculiar circumstances and the need to secure our international border and our citizens.

“We need financial help; we need ventilators and personal protective equipment from the Federal Government, private and voluntary organisations.”