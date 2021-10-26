From Judex Okoro, Calabar.

No fewer than 100 former agitators, yesterday, blocked the Cross River State Governor’s office to protest non-payment of their allowance since 2018.

The agitators, mostly from the former Bakassi Strike Force based at Bakassi Local Government Area, stormed the governor’s office at about 8am in black trousers and black T-shirts, barricaded the gate and prevented workers from entering the premises.

They attempted to pull down the main gate of the governor’s office but for the intervention of some of them who prevailed on their colleagues not to be violent.

One of the leaders, popularly known as Timaya, said: “After we surrendered, we went for training and the governor promised we were going to be given starter packs and be integrated into the system.

“Instead of fulfilling his promise, the governor put up a sign-post in Bakassi to say he has paid us and has since refused to attend to us.”

Permanent Secretary, Special Services (security) Governor’s Office, Alfred Mboto, pleaded with the agitators to allow government time to sort out their grievances.

According to him, Governor Ben Ayade was working on their case and would call for a meeting with their leaders.”

Reacting, counsel to the former agitators, Ozinko Ozinko, said the government has failed to keep to its part of the Memorandum of understanding signed that made them lay down arms.

