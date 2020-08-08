Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has pledged to distribute 5,000 improved oil palm sprouted nuts, 1,500kg improved cashew seed, 20,000 cocoa seedlings and agrochemicals, to farmers in Cross River State.

The Government added that rice farmers will be supported with 1,000 kg of rice seeds efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the agricultural sector across the country, explaining the gesture was to mitigate the impact of COVID-1919 in the agricultural sector across the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, who stated this in a statement revealed that government is working towards making Nigeria self-sufficient in good quality seed and its availability to farmers as a foundation for attaining food and nutrition security as well as industrialisation.

He said: ‘The Ministry will support the oilpalm farmers, with 5,000 improved oilpalm sprouted nuts and 1,500kg improved cashew seed, the cocoa farmers will also be supported with 20,000 cocoa seedlings and agrochemicals. In addition, Rice farmers will be supported with 1,000 kg of rice seeds.’

Nanono announced that ‘this is the fifth in the series of the distribution of the Ministry’s palliative incentive to farmers nationwide.

‘The most recent being in Lokoja, Kogi State where the ministry collaborated with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (HADM&SD) to flag-off the distribution of Soybean, sesame, cashew and potatoes as well as fertilizers.’

He explained that ‘at least 35% of the inputs are targeted at women farmers in line with the targets set in our National Gender Action Plan and Policies aimed at ensuring increased opportunities for women. This has been communicated to the Farmer Associations accordingly.’