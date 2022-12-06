From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has commenced enforcement of a graphic health warning policy on tobacco products in Cross River State.

The enforcement is consistent with the National Tobacco Control Act and National Tobacco Control Regulations 2019.

The law requires tobacco products imported, manufactured, or distributed in Nigeria to have graphic/pictorial health warnings on 50% of the principal display area of the product’s packaging.

The act also specifies that the picture used must be of the highest quality and must clearly depict the negative effects of tobacco on the health of smokers and those close to them.

The FCCPC had earlier carried out enforcement exercises in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Calabar, which is the fourth city.

Speaking at the enforcement exercise held at Etim Edem Park, Bogobiri as well as the Spar shopping mall all in Calabar on Tuesday, the Programme Officer Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance,

Chibuike Nwokorie, said the state scores very high in cigarettes but very low on other tobacco products.

“This team is getting results especially when it comes to cigarettes and I can say that for Calabar this is the highest level we have seen in the country in terms of cigarettes. But for stuff and other tobacco products, like shisha, the compliance level is still very low and almost zero,” he said.

“The objective of the enforcement exercise is to enforce the graphic health warnings policy as prescribed by the National Tobacco Control Act 2015 and the regulations, 2019.

“We provide sensitisation and information on the harmful effects of tobacco use. To enforce the policy on all tobacco products (snuff, cigarettes, cigar, etc.), including novel tobacco products,”

They also called on all on the government to increase the taxation on tobacco products because it’s supposed to be a luxury good.