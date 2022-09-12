From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Fire has gutted a section of a building in Cross River State Government House, destroying a generating set powering the building.

A source close to Governor’s Office revealed that the fire incident occurred at about 11:00 pm on Saturday, September 10 through the early hours of Sunday, September 11.

The source said the inferno, which lasted for about three hours, affected some parts of the newly-built glass house and the generator powering the building.

The source further revealed that the fire gutted some sensitive documents housed in the building, built by Governor Ben Ayade and called Political House.

It took the intervention of the federal fire service to put out the fire as the state fire service could not respond on time due to a lack of functional fighting equipment.

Confirming the incident, the Commanding Officer, Calabar Command of the Federal Fire Service, Mrs Olumayowa Olomola, has confirmed the fire incident which engulfed part of the Cross River Government House.

Olomola, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Calabar on Monday, said the inferno was caused by an electrical spark from one of the generating houses located within the pŕecinct of the Governor’s Office.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Mr Christian Ita, said, downplayed the incident as minor, saying not much damage was caused by the incident nor was any document destroyed by the fire.