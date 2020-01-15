The Cross River State ministry of health is renovating, expanding and equiping general hospitals across the state.

The government has boosted the healthcare sector in the state by renovating the General Hospitals to a more than world-class standard for quality healthcare delivery.

On assumption of office, the two weeks old Commisioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has hit the ground running by rolling out her agenda in repositioning the health sector.



The ministry has since last week began the rehabilitation, upgrade and expansion of general hospital in the state, projects which are currently ongoing.”

The project entails the renovation and expansion of all general hospitals across the state, the maternity ward, laboratories, the administrative block and other sections, as well as the provision of modern equipments.

The renovation and expansion was necessary in order to meet up with the growing number of patients who flock to the hospitals and prepare for the final start of Ayade Care which is the state health insurance Scheme.

The renovation and upgrade is making progress, as the state government works to improve our general hospitals, clinics and other healthcare centres across the state.