(George Odok, NAN)

Mr Cyril James-Omini, Special Assistant to Gov. Ben Ayade on security has sought the collaboration of the Chairman, Yakurr Local Government, Mr Ofem Lebras, in curbing cultism in the area.

James-Omini, who paid a courtesy visit to the chairman in Yakurr local government on Tuesday, said the synergy was to help curb all forms of insecurity in the area.

According to him, the synergy will help both parties look inward and fashion out ways to enhance peace and unity in the area.

He said that his mandate was to ensure that cases of insecurity, cultism, communal clash and all forms of civil unrest were properly managed for peace to reign.

‘The security of lives and properties is of utmost importance to the state. As an appointee of government, my mandate is to work with the council chairman, traditional rulers, youths and all stakeholders in ensuring that peace reigns in Yakurr.

‘I am happy to inform you that I have met with the traditional rulers and some youth groups, we had fruitful deliberations on the need to embrace peace and support Governor Ayade’s administration.

‘I am in your office today to collaborate with you on measures that will ensure peaceful coexistence among all indigenes and residents of Yakurr area,’ he said.

Responding, the council chairman said the area had witnessed peace since the intervention of James-Omini in settling the dispute between rival cult groups.

He expressed his readiness to work with James-Omini in ensuring that absolute peace was returned to the area.

‘I want to thank the governor for appointing you at this time when we need peace in Yakurr. From what you have done so far, I must say that am impressed with your actions.

‘Going forward, we will visit all the warring communities and preach peace to them because we want everyone to be on the same page with us,’ Lebras said.

The chairman gave assurance of total support in all the aide’s activities in the area and urged him to be proactive in his duty.