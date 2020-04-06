Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River governor has ordered that security agents and the state COVID-19 Task Force to immediately impound any vehicle carrying passengers that are not wearing face masks.

In a press release signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, Governor Ben Ayade said the directive is as a result of low compliance level with the “no mask, no movement order” in the state.

According to the Governor, “security agents should henceforth impound any vehicle carrying passengers who are not wearing nose masks

“Such impounded vehicles, which must be towed to the secretariat of the COVID-19 task force, should only be released after the payment of N300,000 (three hundred thousand naira) fine by the owner of the vehicle.”

He added that “no individuals, no matter their standing in the society, who are found in public without nose masks, should be arrested on the spot and quarantined for 14 days.”

He further added that all appointees of government be co-opted into the COVID-19 task force and granted an approval for an open-ended order for supply of nose masks by tailors in the state to the garment factory to meet demands.