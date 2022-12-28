Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade on Wednesday morning visited the Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar to empathise with victims of the bikers’ parade accident and pay their hospital bills.

The Governor also visited Bogobiri, the scene of the accident, to commiserate with the Hausa/Fulani community led by Seriki Garuba Lawan.

Speaking at the Navy hospital, Ayade described the incident as a sad learning curve that will never be allowed to happen again.

The governor commended the management of the hospital “for responding promptly even when the government was yet to make a deposit.”

According to him “we are here at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Calabar to show governments concern to victims of the bikers’ parade car accident. We are here to take the bills and show compassion.

“What happened was a learning curve, it speaks to the fact that all road barricades for the carnival must be respected.

“This is the first time we have had an incident of this nature and I can assure you that it won’t happen again. With all sense of grief, with all sense of melancholy, we submit to the will of God.”

He added that “moving forward every arm of the security agencies will be fully deployed and the barricades fully policed.”

The governor vowed that any motorist who flouts the rules or breaks the barricades will have him or herself to blame.