The Cross River State Government in a bid to checkmate child trafficking, unnecessary loss of lives of children and to help reduce the menace of street kids has through the office of the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu called on all Maternity Homes and Orphanages to get registered and acquire an operational License for proper supervision and monitoring; within the next 14days or face arrest and further prosecution. Dr Edu who frowned at the illegal operations of some of this firms by some persons who have turned it into a revenue generating business stated that such practices won’t be tolerated in CRS anymore. This follows the charge from the Federal Government through the minister Of Health requesting State ministries of health to checkmate the activities of many so called maternity homes and orphanages.

“Maternity Homes and Orphanages are now seen as an avenue to make money. Most people want to own a Maternity Home and an Orphanage, they’ve deviated from the true purpose of this and are only interested in making profit at the expense of the lives and comfort of these kids and the vulnerable.

“As government we won’t risk or jeopardize the life of any child in the name of business therefore, everyone who’s involved in this must within a space of two weeks (14 days) get registered and acquire an operational License or face arrest and prosecution. This is to ensure that such facilities are of good standard to house such establishments and this will also help us regulate certain irregularities like unnecessary child deaths, child trafficking, etc.”

The administration of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has vowed to combat and put to an end to certain ill practices that are detrimental to the healthy and peaceful living of every cross riverian as such, we all must jointly work together for the betterment of our dear State and for the safety of our loved ones Dr. Edu added.

