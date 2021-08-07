Cross River State Government has risen to the occasion to ensure that it achieves Universal quality health care at all cost for the people. It is on this basis that it has signed unto a PHARMA Transformation Project with Consortium of healthcare providers and financiers to provide safe, affordable, and original medicines as well as deliver those medicines to every health facility in the State.

Governor Ben Ayade’s speedy transformation of the health sector, his drive to provide innovative solutions to the problems in the health sector has gradually become phenomenal, with three referral Hospitals at their final stages, a Pharmaceutical company which operations begins soon, a functional Health insurance Scheme, and massive upgrades of Health facilities; the State has signed unto a Pharma transformation project which will immediately ensure quality drugs from manufactures both locally and internationally and will be made available in all health facilities at the cheapest rate possible far lower than what exist in Pharmacies, Chemist or anywhere else.

Governor Ben Ayade during the Presentation said drug stock-out in health facilities are unacceptable, having people show up at facilities with no drugs available is unacceptable, that people die due to substandard/fake drugs in circulation and this must stop and that is why experts have been consulted to work with health workers on ground to change the stories from our health facilities for ever. “Let’s make Cross River State the biggest Pharma success story in Nigeria”.

The Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu who said the revival of the Cross River State Drug Revolving fund and essential Drug Program which collapsed in 2014, and the new technologies which allows for drugs to be ordered online by facilities and individuals, delivered through Drones to facilities even in hard to reach areas, will change the picture of health care delivery in the State building a stronger health sector responsive to the people.

“This is another giant stride for us in the health sector of our State as we reach an understanding with the Consortium to implement the Health Supply Chain Transformation Project. The State healthcare policy as we know revolves around the provision of quality healthcare services for the people and that’s our aim if we must achieve Universal Health Coverage. This is the reason why AyadeCare scheme must be given every needed support and attention and the process I must say is having a head way. To succeed we need a functional Pharmaceutical Services.” The enrollment process into the AyadeCare scheme is ongoing as it covers the entire 18LGAs, with the vulnerable, pregnant women, and children under age 5 getting free enrollment. Cross Riverians who have been enrolled into the scheme will stand a chances of winning 1million naira every Month at which 12 millionaires will emerge yearly.

The Pharma Consortium which is made up of Drug Stoc International, Zipline International, Sterling Bank, Hort MediKals will handle the renovation of the ware houses destroyed during EndSARS, employ Cross Riverians and provide drugs with Logistics from manufacturers to end users at Health facilities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors with Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu expressed his satisfaction and excitement with the level of understanding reached between the Bank and the Cross River State Government. “This is the beginning of good things to come and I hope other States in the Country would replicate the strategy that has been put in place by the Cross River State Government to address the challenges in its Health Pharma Supply Chain.”He added that Sterling Bank would de-risk any sector of the Nigerian economy that is willing to adopt a similar strategy through re-imagining finance. “This is about putting in place a win-win situation for all parties.” he stated. The MoU is sequel to the Bank’s partnership with the Cross River State Government on the implementation of a Health Insurance Scheme tagged: “AyadeCare”. The scheme was launched recently as part of an effort to achieve Health Insurance cover for vulnerable.

Drug Stoc, Zipline and Hort Medical have committed to provide quality medicines of international standards to facilities. The drugs will also be purchased from Cross River Pharmaceutical Company once operation begins.

The DG CRS Primary Health Care Dr Janet Ekpeyong, the DG Health Insurance Dr Iyala, the DG SACA Dr Etcheri Ansa as well as the SA on Health Dr Ushie, Heads of General Hospitals, Directors in Ministry, CRSPHCDA and of Primary Health Care in the Local Government were all present at the stakeholders Meeting in Calabar where they gave their commitment to reviving and sustaining the Pharma Transformation and other transformations in the health sector.

