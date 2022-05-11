From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Cross River State PDP Professionals (CROSPP) has warned the state chapter of the party against imposition of governorship candidates on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The group, in a statement by its leader,

Okon Edem-Ita explained any attempt by party leadership or an individual to impose a governorship candidate on the Cross River PDP would not augur well.

According to the group, all the governorship aspirants should be allowed to go the field to test their popularity.

“As professionals within the PDP, we are totally against the weakening of our party’s chances in the forthcoming governorship election in Cross River State. While, it is the constitutional right of every man and woman who have attended the universe suffrage age and status to run for elections, as a group, we will never yield the PDP for a defeat in the next governorship election.”

“We, therefore, call on the PDP State Chairman and its SWC to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates.

“We demand that all the governorship aspirants from Gershom Bassey, Daniel Asuquo, Nkoyo Toyo and Arthur Jarvis should be allowed to go to the field and show their strength. Anything otherwise will surely spell doom for PDP chances in Cross River State in the 2023 general election, not only on the governorship race, but in other polls as well.”