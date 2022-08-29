From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A group, Coalition 4 Good Governance in Cross River, has commenced mobilisation of fund and canvassers for the re-election of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe ahead of 2023.

The group in a statement signed by the convener of the group, Mr Jimmy Aninege, and the Secretary; Mr Ben Loyal Abang, and made available to made to newsmen in Calabar on Monday, noted that the need to support Jarigbe was borne out of the fact that he has performed beyond the expectations of the people of Cross River northern senatorial district.

They stated that Jarigbe’s projects are scattered across the five local government areas of Ogoja, Yala, Obanliku, Bekwarra and Obudu that make up the district, adding that beyond influencing people-oriented projects across the 54 wards of the zone, the first term senator and a former two terms member of House of Representatives, has empowered thousands in the district with scholarships , jobs amongst others.

According to them, Jarigbe’s empowerment programmes to is one of the reasons why crime rate in the senatorial district have reduced to it’s barest minimum.

The group pointed out Jarigbe has also embarked on other empowerment programmes including assisting hundreds of the constituents with federal jobs just as thousands have benefitted from other various form of empowerments and scholarships from Primary , secondary and Tertiary education.

“Beyond this, he has assisted hundreds with payment of their WAEC and JAMB registration fees as well as providing bursary to indigent students that are in various higher institutions across the country.

“Simply put, Senator Jarigbe has shown capacity to deliver even at his youthful age. Jarigbe was the first individual in Cross River north to swing into action following the outbreak of COVID-19 by providing hand Sanitizers, nose mask and hand-gloves for his constituents.

“Jarigbe supplied palliative (food items) to the Leprosy hospital in Ogoja during the COVID-19 pandemic.We are indeed happy and ready to provide this assistance for him to continue providing that good governance that the senatorial district have long yearn for.

“The mobilisation of fund and canvassers that would campaign across the five local government areas of Cross River north senatorial district is to ensure that the reelection bid of Jarigbe does not falters.

“This is our own way of appreciating the Senator who has contributed in no small measure to the development of Cross River borthern senatorial district,” the group stated.

Clarifying issues further, the Convener, Jimmy Aninege, said:

“We are not only contributing money, we are mobilising canvassers that would move from house to house, streets to streets and council areas to council areas on the need for Jarigbe’s continuation.

“Even though we know that his performance had already endeared him to the people, but we don’t don’t to take anything for granted,” he said.