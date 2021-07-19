From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Hoodlums reportedly invaded Ayade Industrial Park along Goodluck Jonathan By-Pass in Calabar Metroplois and allegedly stabbed a security man on duty.

The incident occurred about 1:00pm on Monday when a criminal gang numbering about 8 invaded the industrial estate through the back of Calachika Factory allegedly to kidnap some of the workers.

An eyewitness told Daily Sun that 8 young men armed to the teeth tried to enter the factory through the back, but a security officer on duty quickly saw one of them and accosted him.

The account said immediately one of the hoodlums saw the security man he brought out a sharp knife and stabbed the officer, who defended with one of his hands and consequently one of the fingers was cut off in the process.

The officer, realising that they were armed men, raised the alarm which attracted attention of other officers and workers who in turn made serieis of calls to different security units in the state calling for help.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary in charge of security in Governor’s Office, Dr Alfred Mboto, said the they got a distress call that some criminals have invaded the Industrial Park and he immediately dispatched Operation Akpakwu, the state-owned sscurity outfit, to move in for rescue.

Mboto said Operation Akpakwu has brought the matter under control and are in the trail of the hoodlums, adding that “they had cardoned off the entire area and are combing the swamp to fish them out.”

Also reacting, the Commissioner for Industry, Mr Peter Egba, said: “It is true that some gang of criminals tried to invade the the Indudtrial Park, but luck ran out on them as the plain cloth security men responded promptly. You know that at the back of Calachika Factory is a swampy area. So they came through there not knowing out security men area on ground.

“I can also confirm that one of the security men was stabbed on of his fingers for daring them. But he is in a stable condition as the finger is being stitched at Univeristy of Calabar Teaching Hosptial, UCTH. So no cause to panic”

As at the time of filing this report workers have all ran for their safety while a team of stern-looking security officers have drafted to take over the park.

