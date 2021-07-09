From Judex Okoro, Calabar

President of Igbo Congress Cross River chapter, Prince Raymond Atulomah, has stated that Ndi Igbo would partner with police command in the area of community policing.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Cross River commissioner for Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, in his office in Calabar on Friday, Atulomah said Igbo leaders crave for a crime-free society and therefore would contribute to ensuring that the police Command succeed in the area of crime fighting.

He said Igbo are committed to promoting a peaceful co-existence between them and host communities especially in local security.

He said: “We are here to pay solidarity visit to the Commissioner and congratulate him on his appointment. We pledge to collaborate with your office in the area of community policing. We promise to be law abiding and carry out our business within the confines of the law.

“As leaders we would not condole or tolerate our people engaging in any unlawful act that would bring Ndi Igbo to disrepute. Therefore, we enjoin your office to reach out to us in the area of need as that would ease our way of doing business.

“We equally commend the commissioner for his avowed commitment to zero tolerance for crime especially in the area of kidnapping that almost ruined Igbo businesses in the state.”

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Non-Indigene Matters,Ugoji Nwabueze, Esq, said the commissioner is coming to the Cross River for the second time as he was here before and therefore urged him to tap from his wealth of experience to police the state.

Ugoji, who doubles as the Presieent of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Cross River chapter, said: “Cross River is a relatively peaceful state with low crime rate especially since his arrival. We assure the police command one hundred percent of Igbo support and work with them to combat crime because businesses thrive mostly in a peacfeul atomsphere.”

In his response, the Cross River Commissioner for Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, expressed gratitude to Igbo leaders for finding out time to come and share some.good moments with him.

Akande said: “This is the most interesting moment and the best visit I have ever had because it has given me an opportunity to share some thoughts with Ndi igbo in the state.

“Let me say it that Igbo have been protective of the command in the ara of collaboration. Cross River is the only state within South South zone that didnt witness IPOB and ESN criisi because of cooperation of Igbo leaders in the state.

“Igbo leaders have paid more dues to protect the state and we thank them for that just as the commamd would always protect their interest.”

Present at the visit included the President of Igbo Community, University of Calabar, Prof Rufus Okoro, Mr Chidienere Onuemaizu, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Print, Chief Fidelis Onyebueke, former Vice Vhairman of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Calabar Branch, and Patron of Ohanaeze, Cross River and other officers of the Congress as well as leader of various local government associations in the state.

End

Pix caption:

From left: Prof Okoro, UNICAL, Chief Onyebueke, CP Akande, Prince Atulomah, President Igbo Congress and Chief Nwabueze, President, Ohanaeze CRS, during the courtesy call on CP in Calabar

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.