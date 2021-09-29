From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The newly-inaugurated Cross River State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Venatius Ikem, Esq, has promised to restore internal democracy in the party.

Vena, who spoke shortly after his inauguration at the party secretariat in Calabar on Wednesday, pledged to end the practice of imposition in the state chapter of the party.

Ikem was elected state chairman on Saturday, September 18, after over one year of leadership tussle over who controls the party structure.

The excited new chairman said the time has come for the Royal to rise up to the occasion and reposition the party and take its pride of place in the state.

According to him, the defection of some people to APC would not in any way diminish the touring image and support the people have for PDP.

‘We will do everything to further democratise the processes of the party so that it will never be heard that a candidate was imposed on the party,’ Ikem said.

‘The PDP as the name implies cannot be called a democratic party if candidates are imposed. We shall try to deepen internal democracy and enliven the political system.

‘If we democratise our processes, we will easily win elections and that is the pledge I am making to the party,’ he said.

Appealing to the new executive and the elders of the party to encourage free and fair elections, he called on all party members to support their new exco so that together they cal deliver the party.

Speaking during the swearing-in, former governor of the state and member of the board of trustees of the party, Mr Donald Duke, commended the out-gone Caretaker Committee for doing a good job.

He said the party has never been in opposition and likened the recent defections from the party to an agent who steals the property of the principal.

‘The mandate was given to the PDP and the offices-governor, senator and house of reps-are only agents of the party so what you have is where an agent steals the property of the principal,’ Duke said.

He tasked the new executive to be exceedingly transparent in their dealings, adding that the only way to keep the party together and avoid acrimony is through transparency

He called on elders of the party not to muddle in murky waters by imposing candidates, tasking the new leadership to maintain their presence across the 196 wards of the state.

