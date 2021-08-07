From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke, has charged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to participate massively in the on going continuous voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Imoke, in a statement, in Abuja, on Saturday, also urged PDP members in Cross River State key into the electronic registration of members of the opposition party, which is scheduled to kick off on August 9, in Abuja.

The former governor stressed that participation in the two exercises will afford the party faithful opportunity to participate fully in politics and elections.

He thanked PDP members in Cross River for their commitment and dedication during the statewide rallies organized by the opposition party across the 196 wards in the state.

Furthermore, Imoke, while charging PDP supporters in Cross Rivers State to remain firm, said rescuing the country from from the shackles of alleged ‘mis-governance remains a task that must be achieved.”

The former governor expressed optimism in the unity of all PDP leaders, stakeholders and members in Cross River given the recent twist in political dynamics as a result of Governor Ben Ayade’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “over the last twenty years, Cross River, hand-in-hand with the PDP built a state that thrives on nearly all sectors of the economy and human endeavours. Our partnership with the PDP was fruitful, yielding positive outcomes and was lucrative within those years.

” It is regrettable that things have not gone as planned, particularly, with the defection of our brother and Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to the APC. While we look forward to our brothers and sisters who have strayed to return back to their original stead and umbrella of the PDP – that is capable of providing a covering and shelter for all, it is pertinent that, we rally round ourselves to reposition the PDP in Cross River State”.

Imoke, while congratulating Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe for his victory as senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial district, charged the lawmaker to continue to provide effective representation for the zone at the Senate.

