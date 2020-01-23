Cross River State government, on Saturday, flagged off the second round of the 2019 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) week which is usually organised twice in yearly to monitor the nutrition, hygiene and immunisation of children aged 0-58 months, their mothers and other pregnant women

The event was also intended to access to quality healthcare of all the persons concerned, in addition to monitor Vitamin A supplementation in children 6-59 months.

Governor Ben Ayade represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, flagged off the annual 2nd Round 2019 Maternal and New Born Child Health Week at Primary Healthcare Centre, Nasarawa community, Ikot Ekpo, Calabar Municipality.

It would be recalled that the provision of sustainable primary health care is a major goal of the Professor Ben Ayade Healthcare Agenda which also covers the control of maternal mortality and infancy diseases and/nutrition control among others.

Speaking during the event, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, said the week-long exercise was to improve access to basic healthcare services for all, while reducing morbidity and mortality in mothers, pregnant women and children of age 0-5 years. She said the health week would feature routine immunisation against childhood- killer diseases, administration of Vitamin A on children, de-worming of children, screening for acute malnutrition in children with appropriate referrals, provisions of ante-natal care, iron-folate for pregnant women, distribution of mosquito nets to pregnant and lactating mother as well as education on key health tips for household practices and HIV testing, amongst others.

According to her the governor since assumption of office had recorded some tremendous achievements in improving the quality of healthcare delivery services to the people of the state and the exercise would be covering over 856,000 children under-five years, and pregnant women in the state.

Also Speaking, Dr Janet David Ekpenyong DG, CRSPHCDA, said the week was set up to fight and reduce maternal and infant child mortality. She urged women, guardians to make their wards available for immunisation and other loads of packages accompanying the week.