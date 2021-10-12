From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Labour unions in Cross River have shut down ministries, court premises and extra-ministerial departments following the commencement of an indefinite industrial action embarked upon by the workers.

The workers, in compliance with the directive of labour leaders on Tuesday, October 12, downed tools to press home their demands for better work conditions.

When our correspondent went round to monitor events, it was observed that offices were under lock and key, paralysing government activities.

The strike was called yesterday over the failure of the state government to meet the Labour 14-points demands.

Part of the 14 points demands of labour includes non-implementation of full 27.5% teachers enhancement allowance, non-implementation of promotions, remittance of deductions, full implementation of minimum wage among others.

At the Judiciary Headquarters along Mary Slessor, the premises was under lock and litigants/lawyers were seen reflecting in the development.

Similarly, secondary school students were asked to go back home and some were seen loitering on the streets of Calabar.

Reacting to the development, the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Labour Matters, Com Effiom Ita Umoh, said: ‘It is very unfortunate that Labour went on strike even as we were ready to negotiate with them. Labour gave us three days warning notice on Thursday last week and we called them to a meeting on Friday.

‘And on that Friday they refused to come for the meeting and appealed that we meet on Monday. On Monday, they gave an excuse and by 2:00 pm they issued a bulletin declaring a trade dispute.

‘Let me tell you that some of their demands have been met except that of gratuity. We are ready to dialogue and appeal to them to call off the strike. The worst is for them to lock up offices to stop other users access to promises.

‘They should know that the state is passing through some financial difficulties and some of their colleagues have been paid September salary. So they should be considerate,’ he said.

