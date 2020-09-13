Judex Okoro, Calabar

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar has convicted a Calabar-based legal practitioner has been sentenced to seven years over a failed land transaction.

The legal practitioner, Ezechi Okereke, Esq, was convicted on a one count charge of intent to defraud one of his clients in a Suit No. FHC/CA/CR/33/2015 between the Inspector-General of Police (Complaint) and Ezechi Okereke (Defendant).

In the judgment delivered by Justice I. E. Ekwo, the judge convicted Mr. Okereke on the one count charge and held that he obtained money under false pretences.

He ruled that the defendant is convicted as charged and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment with effect from 8th July, 2015.

He further ordered that the convict must pay the sum of N2,950,000.00 before his release from prison.

The judgment read in part: “In the one count charge dated July 8, 2015, the allegation against the defendant is that with the intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of N3,450,000.00 from Enwono Abasi Emmanuel Eyo by false pretences to enable him release allotment paper for a plot of land situate at Satellite Town Calabar alloted to him by the Federal Ministry of Lands and Housing Calabar, a representation he knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (a) (b) and 2, 3 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related (offences) Act Cap. D11 (Vol.2) LFN, 2006.

“On the whole, I find that the case of the prosecution has been proved beyond reasonable doubt and I so hold.

“I find the defendant guilty and I make an order convicting him as charged.

“The convict is sentenced to seven years imprisonment with effect from July 8, 2015”, the judgment read.