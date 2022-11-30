From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Tragedy struck Yonen village, Ugep community in Yakurr local government area of Cross River as a mother, identified as Mrs. Blessing Eno, slaugthered her 11 months old baby.

Eno, mother of two, is suspected to be suffering from Schizophrenia (mental disorder) as she was said to have brought out a sharp matchet and cut off the head of the baby, claiming she was sent by “spirit.”

The ugly incident, which occured Tuesday, has thrown the entire community and its environs into mourning just as elders of Yonen village have declared a sit-at-home and appealed for calm.

A witness, who simply identifed himself as Ibol, said the woman’s eight year old son was the one who noticed some unsual movement around the compound and went into one of the rooms to find out what is the matter.

And on entering the room, he saw the brother lying headless and the mother drenched in blood rolling on the floor and he quickly raised the alarm that attracted neighbours to the scene.

According to Ibol, it was a good Samaritan, who on noticing an unusal assemblage of youths of the community, quickly called the police at Ugep who in turn mobilised some personnel in nearby checkpoint to forestall breach of public peace considering the volatile nature of the community.

Ibol stated that the police on arrival took the lady into protective custody and later wisked her out of the community for safety.

Expressing shock over the tragic incident, the Obol Lopon of Ugep and Paramount Ruler of Yakurr LGA, HRM. Obol Ofem Ubana Eteng, assured the people that he was certain that the police will handle the matter professionally.

The Monarch said :”I had to immediately convene a meeting with my subjects because even though what happened has desecrated the land, I had to ensure that further bloodshed was averted.

“We appealed directly to young people in Ugep, to tow the path of peace and rational thought in the face of this heinous crime and they positively responded.

“We are in shock but we are calm and have left this matter in the hands of the police, I can assure you that there will be no reprisal action because we must remain law abiding.”

Reacting to the development,

Principal Counsel, Basic rights Council Initiative (BCRI), James Ibor, Esq, said there was no doubt the lady in question was mentally unstable and added that “when properly examined, her true state of mind would be ascertained.”

Comfirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, said it it was a case of homicide and the matter is in the process of being transfered to the homicide department of Police headquarters in Calabar for onward investigation.

Describing it as quite unfortunate and devastating, she said the woman is in protective custody and would charged to to court after thorough investigation.