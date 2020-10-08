Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the rise of insecurity, which has exposed the State to kidnapping attacks.

The Labour union also called out the high level of casualisation of jobs in the public and private sectors, saying it is time employers engaged workers permanently.

Speaking at an emergency State Executive Council meeting to commemorate the World Day for Decent Work, held at Labour House, Calabar, Congress Chairman Ben Ukpebi said a new social contract is required to ensure quick recovery of the global economy and be able to meet up with the convergent challenges poses by the pandemic.

Ukpebi said this year theme, “A New social contract for recovery and resilience,” is apt and commended the various affiliate unions in the state for their solidarity.

He also commended the Government for kick-starting the process of re-instating over 3,000 workers delisted from the State payroll.

The Executive Council and the Congress in session, however, noted that the workers in the State are facing series of challenges including non-payment of gratuities, non-implementation of pending promotion and employment of permanent and qualified civil/public servants for the different cadres of the civil/public service to enhance succession planning and continuity of service.

In a communique signed by Ben Ukpebi and Ita Ayi, Chairman and Acting Secretary, respectively, the congress urged the state government to oblige the request made by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to provide land for housing for workers in Cross River as applicable in other states of the federation.

The Congress appealed to the state government to as a matter of great concern look into the almost collapsed state of security, noting that ‘government’s lack of concern towards the welfare of its citizen in matters pertaining to security makes the State porous and susceptible to threats, kidnapping and other criminal activities.’

The Congress further appealed for the implement minimum wage in the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH), Calabar and pay the balance of 66% of CONJUSS salary structure just as it condemns casualisation of jobs in public and private sectors.