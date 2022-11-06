From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Cross River Governorship campaign organisation of Senator Sandy Ojang Onor has refuted media reports emanating from an article that the relationship between its Governorship candidate Senator Sandy Onor and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has collapsed over mismanagement of funds.

The Director General of the organisation otherwise known as “Caterpillar Movement”, Joe Obi Bisong, issued the disclaimer in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, on Saturday.

Describing the story as false and mischievous, Obi stated that the article was the handiwork of detractors who were uncomfortable by the massive acceptance of Sandy Onor by the people of the Cross River and the glittering relationship existing between the Senator and the Rivers State Governor.

He said “Foundations of Nigeria’s Unity” which attracted the attendance of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, past & serving Governors, Senators, and Rep members, amongst others sent jitters to the opposition thus their intent to fabricate and circulate the malicious article to discredit the success recorded by the event.

The Campaign Director noted that the Caterpillar Movement was focused on its mission of liberating the good people of Cross River.

“We wish at this juncture to reiterate and underscore the fact that the relationship between our Principal Senator Sandy Onor and his friend Governor Nyesom Wike, which has spanned over decades, remains unflinching,” he said.