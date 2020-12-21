From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued a fresh Certificate of Return to Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the winner and duly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Cross River North Senatorial District.

The decision followed the judgment of the Court of Appeal on Thursday which declared Jarigbe as the candidate of the party which won the election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Thursday affirmed the judgment of an FCT High Court which had earlier declared Jarigbe as duly elected PDP candidate for the December 5 Cross River North Senatorial seat.

The certificate of return was handed over to him on Monday by the National Commissioner of Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye.

The withdrawal of the certificate of return earlier issued to Senator Odey was in compliance to the Appeal Court judgment on Thursday.

By the issuance of the fresh Certificate of Return to Jarigbe, the one earlier issued to Dr. Odey is deemed cancelled and withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Ethnic Youth Leaders Council of Nigeria has hailed the emergence of Jarigbe as senator-elect and urged Dr. Odey to accept defeat and work with his brother.

The group also urged the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan to swear in Jarigbe immediately.