People’s Democratic Party (PDP) electoral panel Chairman for Cross River Northern senatorial primary by-election, Taleb Tebite, has reaffirmed that Stephen Odey won the primary which held in Ogoja last Saturday.

Tebite, who is also the returning officer for the election stated this, yesterday, at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja shortly after submitting the report of the exercise to the party.

He said the election was peaceful and transparent, adding that it was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This is one of the most transparent primary I have witnessed. We had six aspirants who were cleared for the election and three were present for the election namely Jarigbe Agom, Odey and Mary Ijji. Election held under a peaceful and transparent atmosphere and a winner emerged through a process witnessed by INEC from Abuja and Calabar, and security agencies.

“Now, there is a victor, others should join him and build a formidable front for the party ahead of the forthcoming election,” Tebite said.

Tebite commended the party National Chairman, Uche Secondus, for always promoting a level-playing field for all and sundry, observing that such gesture was responsible for the peace and stability in the party.

Electoral panel Secretary and electoral officer, Chuks Agwiti, said the exercise, which saw the emergence of Stephen Odey as PDP candidate in the October 31 by-election, was conducted in strict compliance with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Agwiti said: “Flowing from the Electoral Act, all the processes in law were duly followed. We have evidence of attendance of INEC representatives, candidates and their agents. Everything is on record. There is evidence to show due process was strictly followed in the conduct of the election. In fact, it was perfect.