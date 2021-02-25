From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The legal battle over the Cross River North Senate seat has been put to rest by the Supreme Court which on Thursday ruled in favour of Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe.

In a split decision of four to three, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Stephen Odey challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which declared Jarigbe as the valid candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The majority judgment upheld the preliminary objections raised by Jarigbe challenging the mode of service of the notice of appeal.

The PDP won the December 5, 2020, rescheduled elections held in the state.

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal had in its judgment declared Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the duly nominated candidate of the PDP and the rightful winner of the election against Dr Odey, who was declared by INEC and sworn in by the Senate.

The Court also ordered the INEC to immediately issue a Certificate of Return to Hon Jarigbe and withdraw the one earlier issued to Dr Stephen Odey.