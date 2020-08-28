Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Cross River Council have boycotted all media coverage of state government activities for organising an illegal press conference which provided a platform for the former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, to assault journalist.

The union, also in line with NEC resolution, has proscribed all beats including the illegally operated Cross River State Government House Press Corps.

Kayode had organised a press conference at Mega Hilton Hotel in Calabar on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in which the Cross River State Correspondent of Daily Trust Newspaper, Mr. Eyo Charles, was abused and verbally insulted.

In a communique issued after an emergency congress held on Thursday, 27, 2020 at Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre, Calabar, the Cross River State Council of NUJ condemned in totality the action of the former minister, describing his outburst as irresponsible and unwarranted considering the fact that he has enjoyed media goodwill all this while.

Richard Ndoma, Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, Oka Ibor, State Secretary, and Victor Udu State Chairman, declared its total support for and stand with the Daily Trust Correspondent, Eyo Charles, on the question that resulted to the unprovoked outburst. The union, in a communique signed by ComradesVictor Udu

The communique read in part: “The Congress further blacklists the government of Cross River state from any media coverage by all members of Nigeria Union of Journalist in the state for organising an illegal press conference, thereby creating a platform for FFK to abuse and insult a journalist, Mr. Eyo Charles of the Daily Trust Newspaper.

“It mandated the State Council to immediately communicate in writing to all media organisations to withdraw their correspondents from Government House and stop them from covering or reporting any activity of the State Government until the issue is resolved.

“The Congress also directs the State Council to issue warning letters to members who attended the press conference and did not do anything to protect their colleague after which each of them should individually write an apology letter through the State Council to the National Leadership of the Union with a firm promise never to violet the rules and regulations guiding the Journalism practice.

“The Congress resolved that henceforth all press briefings by any individual(s), public or private organizations must be held at the NUJ Press Centre, unless as maybe directed by the State Council.”

Warning that any journalist that attend press conferences not approved by the State Council shall be sanctioned, the union proscribed all beats and the illegally-operated Cross River State Government House Press Corps i n line with NEC resolution.

Congress commended the National Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Management of Daily Trust Newspaper, Civil Societies, Community- Based and Faith-based organisations, religious leaders, members of local and international organisations, groups and individuals for defending the truth.