From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The legislative by-election for the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency in the northern senatorial district of Cross River witnessed a massive turnout of voters.

Our correspondent, who went round some polling units within the Ogoja and Yala Local Government Areas, observed that electoral materials arrived as early as 8:15 am to various voting centres.

At St Michael’s Primary School, Ibil-Nkum, Customary Court Polling Unit at Nkum Irede Community and

Primary School Igodo in Nkum Ibor and Mbumbe West all in Ogoja Local Government Area, the exercise has so far been peaceful and technically hitch-free as the BIVA machines are also working perfectly just as the security agents were seen maintaining law and order at the election venues

At St Benard Junior Primary School and within the Ogoja main town, the exercise was very peaceful as some of the presiding officers interviewed confirmed that they dont have problems so far with the Bio-Modal machines and that the voters have conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

At St Joseph’s Primary School at Okuku II in Yala 1 state constituency, with seven polling units, there was also massive turnout as votèrs were seen in hundreds queuing up performing their civic duties.

Speaking shortly after voting at 9:16 am at St Michael’s Primary School, Ibil-Nkum in Ogoja local government area, Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North senatorial district, said: ‘There will be no room for rigging because of what I am seeing here and if it continues strictly there will be no by-pass anywhere.

‘Politicians will have to work very hard to earn what they get from the electorates.

‘It is not an issue of coming to face the electorates when you have not delivered on the mandate given to you.’

We have done well as a nation and expects things to get better as far as the electoral process is concerned.

Also speaking. Ambassador Samuel, an official of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria on Leadership and Good Governance, said: ‘The turnout is wonderful and expressed confidence in a successful outcome.’

Also speaking, Mr Joseph Bullem, said: ‘I was the first to cast vote at the polling unit and l believe it would be an all-round peaceful exercise as everything is working perfectly.

‘The security personnel are here and in control. INEC is on the ground and everyone is behaving responsibly. We believe more people will come out and vote their preferred candidate today.’

Commending the exercise after voting at his polling unit at Mbube West, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Political Matters, Chief Peter Ojie, said: ‘I am happy that the exercise was peaceful and hitch-free as no complaint whatsoever has been reported.

‘I am impressed about the massive turnout of voters to participate in the exercise.’