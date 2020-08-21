Judex Okoro, Calabar

The race for Cross River northern senatorial district has continued to gather momentum as nine aspirants have picked nomination forms to occupy the seat.

The seat was declared vacant by the clerk of the National Assembly following the death of Senator Rose Oko.

Subsequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the time table to conduct bye-elections on October 31, 2020 in twelve states including Cross River.

The Commission spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said political parties are expected to conduct their primaries to nominate candidates for the elections between August 24 and September 8 while the submission of forms and personal particulars of candidates will commence on September 9 and close September 13.

In the light of the above, sales of nominations have forms have commenced in earnest among the political parties as nine aspirants have picked forms to slug it out at various parties’ primaries.

Checks at PDP secretariat revealed that five aspirants are in the race for the coveted ticket including the incumbent House of Representatives member for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency, Rt Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, the Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr Steve Odey, Dr Mary Iji, former member of Ogoja state constituency, Ogana Lukpata Esq, and former member of Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Mrs Martina Odom.

At APC secretariat, there are four aspirants so far including the incumbent Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, UNICAL, Prof Zana Akpagu, former governorship aspirant, Joe Agi, SAN, former governorship candidate, Chief Odey Ochicha, and Chief Harry Owogbalor Odey.

Reacting, the state Publicity secretary of APC, Mr Bassey Ita, said:”I am only aware of the one person who has just picked nomination form for House of Assembly. For the senatorial aspirants, the new state leadership headed by Sen Mathew Mbu Jnr is yet to meet to be able to ascertain how many so far. Hopefully, by next week the picture would be clearer and we would brief all stakeholders on the party guidelines.”

A PDP stalwart, Chief Emmanuel Agba, said the contest is going to be a very tough one considering the quality and credibility of aspirants that have shown keen interest in the seat.

Agba, 57, and from Obudu, called on all parties to give all aspirants a level-playing ground as such process would reduce tension and acrimony.