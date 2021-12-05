From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at Governor Ben Ayade over his comments on the a nti-open grazing bill in the state.

The Southern Governors Forum had agreed to ban open grazing and s ome governors in the south had already signed the bill into law.

But in what appeared as a volta face, Ayade a few days back stated that it is illegitimate to ban the legal jobs of many herdsmen which is open-grazing.

The Governor maintained that it is very insensitive to shut down the Herdsmen just because they don’t have the funds to setup confined grazing or any other issue, adding that complying with the Southern Governors’ orders would lead to anarchy in the state.



Describing Ayade’s refusal to sign anti-open grazing law as canonization of incompetence, the PDP in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Prince Mike Ojisi, and made available to journalists in Calabar on Sunday, added that they have been vindicated on the governor’s political antics by chosing to stand with the murderous Fulani Herdsmen against his own People whose vmandate he’s enjoying today.

The statement read in part: “We condemn in strong terms such reprehensible statement from the Governor, who ordinarily should always stand and protect the interest of his people first, before trying to sound Politically Correct- just to massage the ego of the hegemonic Fulani Herdsmen.

“How can the governor quickly forget the many atrocious act of these Fulani herdsmen against farmers and helpless villagers in various communities across the Nation?

“It has become absolutely imperative to inform the Governor that no leader is more powerful than the led, for the power of the people is always greater than the people in power. Governor Ben Ayade should be advised that he’s inviting anarchy and gradually digging the mass grave of our people.

“At a time in our Nation where every state is speaking out against open grazing, Ayade has chosen to be the black sheep of the family. How can one explain the fact that a predominantly agrarian State like ours should be left at the mercies and brutality of the murderous Fulani herdsmen?

“How can one explain the fact that at a time when every state is trying to protect its citizens from the harsh consequences of open grazing which has led to loss of crops, income and livelihood, Governor Ben Ayade is ingloriously hobnobbing with the perceived perpetrators of this heinous crime?

“It’s regrettable that a government that ought to reflect the wishes and aspirations of the people, has chosen to fight the people that it ought to protect.

The good people of Cross River State have spoken elaborately loud against open grazing typified by Fulani herdsmen,” it further stated.

The party decried the activities of the herders in Obudu and some parts of northern senatorial district of the state where there has been reported cases of farmers-herders clashes, leading to the youths have taken laws into their hands by chasing away hordes of Fulani herdsmen from their various villages in a mass action.

According to the party, “this kind of mass action, which can breed resistance and anarchy, but became necessary in the face of the government’s inability or refusal to come to the aid of its citizens, underscores the fact that Governor Ben Ayade has failed our people.

“We, therefore, advise the Governor, who is obviously head-over-heels in love with the Fulani herdsmen to export to the herdsmen the King-size Giant Grasses that he told Cross Riverians he was going to grow and sell to herdsmen, or are the grasses another digital phantom Project of the governor? export to the herdsmen the King-size Giant Grasses that he told Cross Riverians he was going to grow and sell to herdsmen.”

The party, therefore, called on the Governor to expeditiously sign into law the Anti-open grazing bill as Cross River State cannot afford the luxury of War and anarchy, while enjoining Cross Riverians to remain steadfast and strong as there shall be light at the end of the tunnel.

The Cross River Anti-Grazing Bill and Matters Arising” sponsored by Mr. Elvert Ayambem, member representing Ikom II State Constituency, has passed the second reading in the State House of Assembly.

Part of provisions of the bill state that “no person shall engage in open nomadic livestock herding or grazing in the State except within the confines of a ranch approved under this law.”