From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has cautioned all stakeholders against making unguarded statements that could further cause division among members.

In a statement signed by Efiok Cobham and Eko Atu as state PDP state caretaker committee chairman and secretary respectively, they said this is not the time for members to engage in war of words capable of derailing the peace and unity which the party is noted for over the years.

The party expressed worry at the statement credited to former Governor Donald Duke in which he accused former Governor Liyel Imoke of running a dictatorial administration that were in tandem with the ideals of the party.

It read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulated statement on social media

credited to his Excellency Mr Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River State.

Given the vagaries of the social media space, we would have ignored the statement as it is not signed. But since there has been no rebuttal from Mr Duke, we are constrained to respond in assumption of its authenticity

“We congratulate his Excellency Donald Duke for finding the courage to re-join the party on whose platform he twice contested and won elections as Governor of Cross River state.

“It is our firm belief that his coming back to the party is not only indicative of the party’s strength in the state, but more importantly, will help in rebuilding a strong and virile party.

“The party will like to caution all stakeholders that this is a time for rebuilding, restoration and reconciliation. It is not a time for trading blames.

“The larger purpose of the development of Cross River state should remain our unwavering focus and should insulate party stakeholders from all other distractions.

Donald Duke had reunited with PDP. He registered in ward 5 in Calabar Municipality on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.