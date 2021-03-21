From Judex Okorlo, Calabar

Cross River state PDP stakeholders and Community leaders have hailed the member representing Municipality/Odukpani federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Ita Mbora, for attracting over 20 intervention projects to his constituency.

Checks by Daily Sun showed that the Mbora have completed some projects including rehabilitation and construction of class rooms block and VIP toilets at Primary schools – Ediba, Akim, Ekong Anaku, Ndon Nyam, construction and equipping of knowledge and ICT center at West African People’s Institute WAPI as well as solar powered and conventional boreholes at Ikot Anwatim, Asiak Obufa, Adaha Uko, Ikot Ansa, Atan Eki,Obit Esu, Ito Idere Ukwa and Nyakassang.

Others are Akim Ring road, Akim Akim-Akpap Oboroko road, embankment and flood control at Ikoneto, the on-going construction of the old Adiabo road off Tinapa road, provision and installation of transformers, construction and equipping of health centers at Nasarrawa and Ndon Awon in Odot.

Speaking during an appraisal on the performance of Ntufam Eta Mbora and distribution of first batch of cars procured by the lawmaker for some members of his constituency held in Calabar, the member representing Calabar Municipality state constituency, Ntufam Efa Esua, said the Rep member has demonstrated without doubt that the interest and well-being of the electorate is paramount.

He said the intervention programmes clearly indicates that Ntufam Eta Mbora knows the needs of his people and is working assiduously to meet their expectations despite the odds.

On his part, the former member of the State House of assembly Hon. Christopher Ekpo, said: “The impact of our federal law maker is unprecedented given the number of completed and ongoing projects within his domain.

“The projects are of utmost importance and cut across education, health, infrastructure and basic amenities vital to improving our living standard and wealth creation.”

Commending the Rep, the Ntoe of Akim Akim in Odukpani, Prince Pius Bassey, expressed gratitude for the construction of the 4-kilometers road network terminating at the beach.

The royal father said the road would afford his people, who are mostly farmers, the privilege to easily convey their produce to the market thereby boosting their source of livelihood, adding that IRA has also intervened in human empowerment as well as fee support.

Also hailing the Rep, a veteran journalist and secretary, Qua Traditional Council, Ntufam Oqua Itu, noted that the construction of the Akim Ring road has added value to the Akim community and enhance the aesthetics of the environment.

Earlier in his remarks, Mbora said he is committed to the welfare of his constituents as demonstrated by the numerous projects that he has attracted to the constituency.

He stated that the car empowerment, which is the firs in the year, is to appreciate members of his constituency for standing by him and also help alleviate their transportation challenges.

The lawmaker disclosed that he is providing over 200 solar rechargeable street lights within the Municipality to curb criminal activities calling on them help protect rhe facilities for their overall good.