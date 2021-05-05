From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has restated its commitment resolving the party crisis in Cross River.

The state chapter of PDP has been engulfed in an intractable crisis over the outcome of the ward and chapter congresses, the Cross River north senatorial by-election and the state congress.

All these have culminated into series of litigations from High court to Supreme Court, thereby deepening the crisis.

And worried by the development, the National Working Committee (NWC) mandated the PDP-Governors Forum to wade in, leading to Gov Waziri Tambuwal-led forum to visit affected state chapters.

Speaking to journalists in Calabar on Wednesday after a two hour meeting with Gov Ben Ayade, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto in company of his Delta and Enugu states counterparts, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi respectively, said there are in Cross River to rub minds on some issues bordering on the party’s unity in the South-South state.

Tambuwal said the meeting was a fruitful, peaceful and productive engagement with the stakeholders of Cross River.

He said: “We’re here on the mandate of the PDP-GF which was sanctioned by the National Working Committee (NWC) to come and engage with our dear brother and colleague, Prof. Ben Ayade, the Governors of Cross River state and the stakeholders of our party here in Cross River on the issues of the Congresses held here in the state that became contentious.

“We’ve engaged with (them) and the feelers we have is that by the grace of God we’ll soon resolve these issues and the party will bounce back as one.

“There were lots of concerns about how the Congresses went about and everyone of us is interested that we restore normalcy to ensure that the family is brought back together and work together for the common interest of Cross River state,” the governor said.

He also said his forum will take the report of the meeting to the Governors’ Forum and the NWC for examination, deliberation and action.

They all expressed delight with the performance of their host who despite economic crunch has done superlatively well, particularly in job creation and diversification of the economy of the state.