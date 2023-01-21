From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has stated emphatically that the Cross River chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is one big indivisible family and has no issues as being speculated.

Jarigbe, representing the northern senatorial district and the PDP candidate for 2023 election, said those spreading the rumour of crisis in the party are those qho are afraid of facing the opposition squarely and so resorted to creating imaginary division to distract our focus on reclaiming the state from the economic abyss APC has plunged us into.

In a press statement made available to some newsmen, Jarigbe maintained that there “are no issues with my colleague Senator, the governroship candidate of PDP and the Governor of Cross River state, in waiting, Sen Sandy Onor.

“The infantile approach of trying to sow seeds of discord is very petty. The APC should be the ones to worry, because the leader of their party is more concerned in putting all the available resources to win his senatorial election in Cross River north rather than assisting his governorship candidate and other APC candidates.”

“The leadership of APC, headed by Governor Ben Ayade, is so scared of Governor Nyesom Wike’s support for me and trying their best to cause friction between us.

“We are not unaware of Aydade’s visit to Governor Wike to solicit support against me. But I want to let those of you on the other side know that the bond we share in PDP is beyond the optics and can’t be broken by those false and misleading publications.

“PDP is one big, indivisible family. We want to reclaim the state and not selfishly fight for one senatorial district, for personal gains,” he stated.